RMB Capital Management LLC Has $6.87 Million Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,702 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.30. 704,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.19. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $51.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSXMK. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $39.30 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,374,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.47 per share, with a total value of $86,586,344.60. Insiders acquired a total of 4,841,130 shares of company stock valued at $172,052,755 in the last three months.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

