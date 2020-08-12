RMB Capital Management LLC Has $8.44 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $8,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 101.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,258,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,369 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,081,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,103.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 976,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after buying an additional 895,308 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,223,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 275,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,488,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $354.64. The stock had a trading volume of 849,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,052. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $384.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.31.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.