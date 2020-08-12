RMB Capital Management LLC Has $8.80 Million Position in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 73.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,235 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Brink’s worth $8,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 938.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 12,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brink's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $49.30. 557,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,546. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.72. Brink’s has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.79. Brink’s had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 99.81%. The company had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brink’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brink’s (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.