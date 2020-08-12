RMB Capital Management LLC Has $9.56 Million Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,378 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $9,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RBA. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.72.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,209. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $62.23.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $389.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

In other news, insider Karl William Werner sold 57,683 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,484,406.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,366.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,284 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $186,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,424.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,254 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

