RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Guidewire Software worth $10,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,617,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,935,000 after buying an additional 70,237 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,615,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 929,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,638,000 after purchasing an additional 63,283 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 911,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,286,000 after purchasing an additional 395,304 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 891,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,712,000 after purchasing an additional 33,988 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total transaction of $151,889.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,573.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $1,493,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,392 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,886. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.55.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.64. 671,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.51. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12 month low of $71.64 and a 12 month high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $168.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

