RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $11,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,662,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $780,724,000 after acquiring an additional 76,946 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,070,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,685,000 after buying an additional 273,269 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,077,000 after buying an additional 115,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,291,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 921,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,272,000 after buying an additional 53,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPWR. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.18. The company had a trading volume of 298,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,396. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $283.48.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.05%.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.34, for a total value of $1,953,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 304,308 shares in the company, valued at $59,443,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 16,057 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $4,406,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 997,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,741,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,792 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,403. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

