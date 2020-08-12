RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Repligen worth $12,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Repligen by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $92,683.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,254.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.79, for a total value of $768,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,177.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,965 shares of company stock worth $10,402,940 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGEN. ValuEngine lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

RGEN stock traded down $5.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.00. 632,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,962. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.96 and its 200 day moving average is $114.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 13.90. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $72.32 and a 12-month high of $159.97.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $87.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.11 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.