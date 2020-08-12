RMB Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $10,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Diageo by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,152,000. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,835. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $79.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.63. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $176.22.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

