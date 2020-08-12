RMB Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Fair Isaac worth $14,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FICO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total value of $4,214,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $192,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,618.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,890 shares of company stock valued at $9,793,556. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FICO stock traded down $7.84 on Wednesday, hitting $429.42. 219,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,399. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $177.65 and a 1-year high of $447.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $421.28 and a 200-day moving average of $375.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. The business had revenue of $313.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $362.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.00.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

