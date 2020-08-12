RMB Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88,739 shares during the period. Fortune Brands Home & Security comprises approximately 1.0% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $22,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 802,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,717,000 after acquiring an additional 388,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,505,000 after acquiring an additional 356,697 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 903,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,096,000 after acquiring an additional 337,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,835,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,631,000 after acquiring an additional 319,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,342,000 after acquiring an additional 301,947 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FBHS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.90. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In related news, insider Brett E. Finley sold 39,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $3,091,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $1,147,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,572 shares of company stock worth $18,838,882 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FBHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

