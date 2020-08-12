RMB Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CDW worth $9,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,303,000 after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CDW by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 77.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in CDW by 7.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in CDW by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 322,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.21. 1,123,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,486. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.13. CDW has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. CDW’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CDW will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Cfra decreased their price objective on CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.89.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

