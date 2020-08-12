RMB Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 292,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Amgen by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Amgen by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its position in Amgen by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 3,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 29,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $778,338. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.65. 2,296,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,886,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

