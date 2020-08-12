RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 1,928 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 345.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 166.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 135.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $296.88. The stock had a trading volume of 629,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,870. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.32. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $308.47.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

