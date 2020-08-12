RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 2,216 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,080,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,810 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $148,871,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,817,000 after purchasing an additional 840,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,913,000 after purchasing an additional 355,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $36,823,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,361.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total value of $2,523,717.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.32. 1,237,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $199.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.12.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

