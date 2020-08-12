RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 2,407 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 57.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 206,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after purchasing an additional 84,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 595.7% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.98. 1,726,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,108. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $119.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

