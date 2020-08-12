RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 3,615 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000.

IWF traded down $3.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,778. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.62. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $213.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

