RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 3,941 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP stock traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $167.82. The stock had a trading volume of 248,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,753. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.61 and a 200 day moving average of $148.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $174.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.