RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 5,284 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,932. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.