RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 5,878 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,878 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 0.8% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,722,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,442,836. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.52 and a 200-day moving average of $117.59. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $117.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $156.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.10.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

