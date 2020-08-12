RMB Capital Management LLC Trims Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,089 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.2% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $26,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,438,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,911 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,863,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,263,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $871,493,000 after purchasing an additional 857,220 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,222,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $871,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,607,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $602,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,111 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $57.51. 7,566,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,606,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.71. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

