Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,409,700 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the December 31st total of 6,727,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,339,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RHHBY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.37. The stock had a trading volume of 592,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,400. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $46.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 1,353.4% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 88.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roche Holdings AG Basel Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

