Rockrose Energy PLC (LON:RRE) Insider Richard Benmore Purchases 53 Shares

Rockrose Energy PLC (LON:RRE) insider Richard Benmore purchased 53 shares of Rockrose Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 854 ($11.16) per share, with a total value of £452.62 ($591.74).

RRE opened at GBX 1,850 ($24.19) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Rockrose Energy PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,290 ($29.94). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,619.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,268.25. The stock has a market cap of $242.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84.

About Rockrose Energy

RockRose Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas production and infrastructure company in the United Kingdom. It holds interests in the Blake, Ross, Nelson, Howe, Galahad, Mordred, and Seven Seas field projects, as well as the Tors and Grove field unit areas. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

