Rossmore Private Capital Boosts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.21.

Shares of COST traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.26. 34,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,073,002. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $268.00 and a 12-month high of $345.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,351.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total value of $349,468.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,380 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,129. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

