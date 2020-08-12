Rossmore Private Capital Boosts Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,346 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 24.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 38.9% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 105,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 29,408 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $55,930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.87. 135,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,703,106. The company has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.84. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

