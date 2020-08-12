Rossmore Private Capital Cuts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rossmore Private Capital decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,513 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 7,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $76.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,195,315. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.69.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

