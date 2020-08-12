Rossmore Private Capital Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.97.

LOW traded up $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.38. The stock had a trading volume of 56,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,431. The firm has a market cap of $117.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $154.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.59.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

