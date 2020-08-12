Rossmore Private Capital Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 103,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,983,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Paypal by 66.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,985,740. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.87 and a 200 day moving average of $137.20. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $204.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.29 billion, a PE ratio of 86.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at $85,011,854.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,203 shares of company stock valued at $15,942,755 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BofA Securities upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Stephens raised their target price on Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.36.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.