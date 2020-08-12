Rossmore Private Capital Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Merchants Corp increased its position in Comcast by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in Comcast by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 21,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 125,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 79,337 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after purchasing an additional 112,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.59. The stock had a trading volume of 155,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,893,973. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $197.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura lowered their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.