Rossmore Private Capital Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,269 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $6.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $322.00. 43,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,722,509. The stock has a market cap of $299.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $324.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,186 shares of company stock worth $27,993,171 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

