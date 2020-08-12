Rossmore Private Capital Has $3.41 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rossmore Private Capital lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.9% of Rossmore Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,043,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854,416 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,497.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,049,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,080 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16,377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,042,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,852 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $56,259,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.16. 959,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,071,414. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.29 and its 200-day moving average is $139.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.