Rossmore Private Capital Increases Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.9% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $29,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.18. 156,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,536,997. The stock has a market cap of $163.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

