Rossmore Private Capital Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,169. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.07 and its 200 day moving average is $141.74.

