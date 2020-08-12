Rossmore Private Capital Purchases 1,660 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in McKesson by 254.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 84.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $154,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,096 shares of company stock worth $1,560,327 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.79. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.79.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

