Rossmore Private Capital Purchases 2,129 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 86.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $415.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.50.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $7.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $414.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,267. The stock has a market cap of $160.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $423.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $389.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total transaction of $10,114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,621 shares in the company, valued at $29,785,584.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,031 shares of company stock valued at $75,465,257. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

