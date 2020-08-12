Rossmore Private Capital Purchases 2,232 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 449,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,155,000 after purchasing an additional 113,970 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 24.2% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.03. The company had a trading volume of 96,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,152,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.51. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $134.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 631,571 shares of company stock valued at $73,018,407 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

