Rossmore Private Capital Purchases 2,410 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.0% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,826 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 19.4% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,759 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 22,662 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 48.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,869 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE ABT traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.57. 28,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,656,557. The stock has a market cap of $177.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $102.89.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.