Rossmore Private Capital Purchases 3,225 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 81.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 50.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 36.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.73.

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $35,186,808.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,394,674.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total value of $5,371,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,062.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 427,955 shares of company stock worth $82,882,475. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHR traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.42. 23,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,167,604. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $207.66.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.