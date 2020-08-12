Rossmore Private Capital Purchases 4,969 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $58.51. 32,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,735. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

