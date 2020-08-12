Rossmore Private Capital Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.0% of Rossmore Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.47. The stock had a trading volume of 114,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,493,134. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.