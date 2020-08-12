Rossmore Private Capital Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 94.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 66,629 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in AT&T by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after buying an additional 770,426 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 57.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.9% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in AT&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 154,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cfra cut their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

AT&T stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.20. The stock had a trading volume of 238,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,813,496. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $216.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.