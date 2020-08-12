Rossmore Private Capital Raises Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,725 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.63. 33,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,461,853. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.24 and a 200 day moving average of $189.47. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.01. The company has a market capitalization of $153.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

