Rossmore Private Capital Reduces Holdings in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Rossmore Private Capital cut its holdings in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,550 shares during the period. Arvinas accounts for 0.9% of Rossmore Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Rossmore Private Capital owned 0.26% of Arvinas worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Arvinas by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 14.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 31,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Shares of ARVN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.07. 575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,706. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arvinas Inc has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.05.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 182.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. Research analysts expect that Arvinas Inc will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Timothy M. Shannon purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ARVN shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Arvinas from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.18.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.