Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) Shares Gap Up to $30.35

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.31, but opened at $30.35. Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at $30.35, with a volume of 5,884,500 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RDS.B shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.95. The company has a market cap of $114.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.49 billion for the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

About Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

