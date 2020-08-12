RPICoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. One RPICoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and STEX. RPICoin has a total market cap of $33,287.53 and $35.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RPICoin has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RPICoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00043939 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000087 BTC.

RPICoin Coin Profile

RPICoin (RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 993,743,480 coins and its circulating supply is 953,731,544 coins. RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog. RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin.

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RPICoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RPICoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.