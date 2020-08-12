S&T (ETR:SANT) PT Set at €28.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

S&T (ETR:SANT) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €30.10 ($35.41).

S&T stock traded up €0.26 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €25.18 ($29.62). 185,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,112. S&T has a one year low of €13.20 ($15.53) and a one year high of €26.18 ($30.80). The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €23.52 and a 200-day moving average price of €21.82.

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

