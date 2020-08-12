Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,217 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,044,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,178,000 after buying an additional 6,795,063 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 12.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,267,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,269,000 after buying an additional 3,775,896 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,942,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,561,000 after buying an additional 2,497,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $33,130,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger stock opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.07.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Mark G. Papa purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at $975,549.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $614,564.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.72.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

