Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,487 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $14,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,480. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $59.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.99.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.