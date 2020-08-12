Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.81.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRE. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Michael N. Mears purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $263,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,660. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE traded down $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.11. 1,443,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.71 and its 200 day moving average is $128.89. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

