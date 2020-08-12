Sentient Coin Achieves Market Cap of $785,047.23 (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 34.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. Sentient Coin has a market cap of $785,047.23 and $2,729.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00049774 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.67 or 0.00788607 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.08 or 0.01901857 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,630.47 or 1.00052101 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00011714 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00139118 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00081398 BTC.

About Sentient Coin

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

