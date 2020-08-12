ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 1.0% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $37,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in ServiceNow by 178.6% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, insider David Schneider sold 3,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.45, for a total value of $1,366,052.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,651.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.56, for a total value of $17,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,983 shares in the company, valued at $18,785,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,485 shares of company stock worth $48,388,493 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW traded down $17.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $421.36. 1,639,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,701. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.40. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $454.70. The stock has a market cap of $82.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $440.00 to $481.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $445.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.85.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

